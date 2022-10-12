Wolverhampton's derelict baths could become banqueting hall
- Published
A derelict grade II-listed building is set to be transformed into a banqueting hall.
Heath Town Baths and Library in Wolverhampton has been hit by acts of vandalism and arson attacks since they went out of use in 2003.
Developer Gaddu Associates has proposed the creation of the hall, a day nursery and conference facility.
The city council has said it is "fully committed" to the building being put back into use for the community.
When it first opened in 1932, the Tudor Road premises housed two swimming pools, a wash house and a library.
In 2000, it was added to the statutory list of buildings of architectural and historic importance.
Over the years a number of planned regeneration schemes - including a bid by Wolverhampton Olympic gold medal winner Tessa Sanderson to turn the building into a sports centre in 2014 - all failed to get off the ground, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has reported.
"We are delighted to have reached this important stage in the building's history after working with Heathfield Park Community Action Network to understand the needs of the local people," said director Pavan Gaddu.
He said proposals involve the restoration of the whole property and will "respect the historic and architectural importance" of the building.
Councillor Stephen Simkins, the council's cabinet member for city economy, added: "The much-loved Heath Town Baths and Library remain a priority for the council and in particular the ward councillors. The council remains fully committed to seeing this historic building put back into beneficial use for the local community and wider city."
Council planners are set to make a decision on the proposals in the near future.
In the meantime, Gaddu Asscoaites will take occupation of the former library under licence to secure that part of the building with a permanent presence and increase security generally around the site.
