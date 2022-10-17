Solihull vicar admitted knowledge of husband's sex offending
A vicar has admitted failing to disclose her husband's sexual offending in documents seen by the BBC.
Rev Helen Greenham was suspended from her role at St Helen's Church in Solihull pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.
Parishioners have raised concerns about how much access her now former husband, Peter Jenkins, had to young people. He has been jailed for sexual abuse.
The Diocese of Birmingham was unable to comment before its review's conclusion.
The Clergy Disciplinary Measure (CDM) is expected to conclude later this year, the BBC understands.
Jenkins, a former teacher, was jailed in August for 13 years after pleading guilty to a string of sexual offences dating from 1984 to 2005.
Prosecutors identified four women he had abused as young girls who he was said to have groomed "at a time in their lives where personal circumstances made them vulnerable".
Police said he had used his position of power and trust to abuse his victims.
A number of parishioners have spoken anonymously to the BBC to raise safeguarding concerns since Jenkins' conviction, including parents of a child who regularly attended the church youth club in the Solihull parish.
Carolle and Tony, not their real names, said Jenkins was "very involved in activities around young people" including giving them lifts home.
"The big question is why did he have so much access?," Carolle said.
"Did anyone know about his past, and if they did, why wasn't he supervised or measures put into place whereby he couldn't have access to young people?
"He had access to our young people, and put them in harm's risk."
Tony added: "We have some serious questions.
"What safeguarding measures - supervisory or otherwise - were put in place?"
Jenkins' convictions predate the couple's association with the church in Solihull and there is no evidence of any criminal behaviour connected to St Helen's.
Rev Greenham joined the Diocese of Birmingham in 2011 and, according to the Solihull parish website, acted as director for children and families ministry.
Documents shared with the BBC reveal she admitted failing to disclose to the church her knowledge of Jenkins' offending between her appointment and 2019.
It also reveals she admitted that in failing to disclose this, she exposed others to risk of harm. She also admitted failing to manage the risk Jenkins posed by allowing him to perform roles in the church and church council when it was inappropriate for him to do so.
When he was sentenced, West Midlands Police said Jenkins had run a church club with his wife, where they met a teenage helper who became their babysitter.
After years of grooming, the force said Jenkins started abusing her when she turned 16.
West Midlands Police told the BBC, while not currently investigating any further allegations, it would continue inquiries if further victims were discovered.
Earlier this month, an updated Past Cases Review by the Church of England revealed hundreds of new cases involving allegations of abuse of vulnerable adults and children by clergy as well as church officers and volunteers.
It was highly critical of a culture within the Church that was portrayed as still not adequately dealing with abuse.
In a joint statement, the archbishops of Canterbury and York said there were "no possible excuses, no rationalisations" and apologised "for our failures".
At the time of Jenkins' conviction, the Diocese of Birmingham said Rev Greenham had been suspended pending the outcome of their own internal processes.
The Church said it "takes seriously its commitment to robust safeguarding practices" and pointed victims to the Diocesan safeguarding team.
"The Church of England Birmingham profoundly acknowledges the bravery and determination of Survivors who have come forward," it added.
A spokesperson for the Diocese said it was unable to comment on the concerns raised by parishioners before the Church of England publishes its judgements.
Rev Greenham has been contacted for comment by the BBC.
