Birmingham street photographer's exhibition extended
- Published
A popular photography exhibition, showcasing 20 years of street photography, has been extended.
Herbert Walters' work, Portraits of Black Britain, is being shown at the Medicine Bakery Gallery, New Street, in Birmingham.
The work shows different periods captured at various events in Birmingham and London by the 60-year-old.
"My work will live on for years and years to come," he said.
He said he first discovered a love of photography at just eight years old.
"We always had a camera in the house so I would use it to document my family, my life and those around me," he said.
"When I was a kid in school, I was told that I wasn't intelligent enough to go to university and complete a degree, and that I should go and work in a factory, so I ended up becoming a bricklayer."
Growing up in "industrial" Birmingham, he said there were not a lot of opportunities, but he eventually attended Birmingham City University aged 48.
"I feel like I went to university at a good age. If I had studied when I was much younger, I wouldn't have been as interested. But coming as a mature student, I made the most out of it," he said.
He has previously exhibited at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, Midlands Art Centre and the New Art Gallery in Walsall.
"I love doing documentary work and street photography as I will leave a legacy," he added.
His exhibition can now be seen until January 2023.
