Watchdog rates Birmingham Clifton House as inadequate
- Published
A care home that left two patients in a pool of urine has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures.
Staff at Clifton House in Birmingham did not help until inspectors asked, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
Patients were not treated in a dignified way, were at risk of losing weight and abuse, and may not have had end-of-life wishes properly addressed.
Management refused to comment on the watchdog's report, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Inspectors visited the residential home on Clifton Road, which provides care for 39 people mostly with dementia, on 5 October and said the service requires improvement.
'Not always respected'
They wrote: "People's privacy, dignity and independence were not always respected.
"During the visit we identified two people with catheter leg bags that had leaked, resulting in a pool of urine around their feet. Staff were present in both rooms and this was overlooked until an inspector asked staff to assist."
Inspectors also raised concerns that best practice was not being followed for two people receiving end-of-life care and that patients were not being supported to take part in activities.
"There was no end-of-life care records in place to record people's preference and choices. We also saw no evidence that staff had received end-of-life caring training.
"People did not receive support to follow their interests or take part in meaningful daily activities. We observed people sitting around with no meaningful activities or engagement from staff for extended periods."
Inspectors gave the home the lowest possible rating for leadership and identified a safeguarding incident which had not been reported to the local authority or the CQC.
They also found two patients had experienced significant weight loss over the last two months but said staff encouraged patients to finish food and that dietary preferences and requirements were recorded in care plans and met.
A representative for the care home declined to comment.