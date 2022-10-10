Wolverhampton Civic Hall: Opening date set for £48m revamped music venue
- Published
A Grade-II listed music venue is set to open after a much delayed £48m revamp.
Wolverhampton's Civic and Wulfrun Halls will open to the public in June 2023 as part of a complex called The Halls.
Operators AEG Presents will be handed the keys to the venue next month with final construction work complete.
The council estimates the venue will boost the city economy by more than £10m per year and said it would attract entertainment events as well as being used for sport and conferences.
The 84-year-old venue will hold a series of test events next spring.
There are also plans for "small-scale community preview events" before Christmas.
The city's Civic Halls closed in December 2015 but after initial renovation works began, more serious issues came to light, delaying the completion date.
These slipped further due to the pandemic, the city council previously said.
Council leader Ian Brookfield described the venue as a "beloved part of our city for multiple generations".
The operator's chief executive, Steve Homer, who is from the city, said the venue had hosted artists from The Clash, David Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey.
"It's incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life, and as a local lad this is all the more special," he said.
Improvements to the venue include upgraded seats, a greater number of bars as well as revamped toilets, and lift access to the new balcony level.