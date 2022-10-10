Hundreds turn out for Birmingham Diwali switch-on
Hundreds of people gathered in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on Sunday for the switching on of Diwali lights.
It was the first time in two years the Hindu Festival of Lights switch-on was able to be held in the city following Covid-19 lockdowns.
The event featured live acts, a fair and street stalls.
Organiser Rakesh Soni said there had been "huge anticipation" and it was celebration of "all that is good".
He said he expected up to 20,000 people to attend over the course of the five-day festival.
Apache Indian was one of the live performers, along with singer Master Saleem.
The lights will remain on until the start of January.
