Fatal crash in Streetly referred to police watchdog
- Published
A man has died after a crash in Streetly in the West Midlands on Friday night.
The 20-year-old died in hospital, two days after his Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Jaguar XF, the driver of which had previously failed to stop for police, officers said.
The Jaguar driver, 51, was also injured in the crash on Aldridge Road at about 23:00 BST.
West Midlands Police said he would be interviewed at a later date.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
