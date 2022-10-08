Police appeal after Oldbury attempted armed bank robbery
Three masked men armed with an axe and hammer tried to force their way into a bank in Oldbury in the West Midlands, police have said.
The suspects' efforts were thwarted by Coventry Building Society staff at about 08:30 BST on Saturday in Hagley Road West.
Police said they fled in a dark-coloured Volkswagen Scirocco, which was waiting outside.
The force is carrying out inquiries and has asked witnesses to come forward.
It is believed the vehicle was on cloned plates and may have been in the area on Friday night.
