Bilston 'memory café' to bring community together
- Published
A so-called memory café is opening to help bring those living with dementia closer together.
The group will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at Bilston Sports and Social Club between 12:00 and 14:00 BST.
It is for dementia patients as well as their family, friends and carers.
Councillor Linda Leach said the project allowed people "to share their experiences".
The café will be run by members and volunteers of Bilston and Willenhall Lions, a community group that help raise money for charities in the towns.
"We have a number of memory cafés operating throughout Wolverhampton and I am delighted that the latest will be opening in Bilston," said Ms Leach, the City of Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adult services.
She added the move would "enable even more people to make use of this valuable service".
People are able to go to the café for a drink and something to eat while meeting other people with the condition and find out about the support available to them.
The opening of the café is set for Tuesday when Ms Leach will be joined by representatives from Bilston and Willenhall Lions and the Alzheimer's Society.
She said: "I'd like to thank Stuart and members of the Lions Club and volunteers for making this new café possible, and hope that as many people living with dementia as possible are able to join us at Tuesday's launch event."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk