Birmingham wall collapse deaths: 'Wind could have toppled wall'
A wall that collapsed on five men at a recycling plant had been so close to toppling, a gust of wind was enough to bring it down, a court heard.
Almamo Jammeh, Ousmane Diaby, Bangally Dukureh, Saibo Sillah and Mahamadou Jagana died immediately at Shredmet's premises in Birmingham on 7 July 2016.
Prosecutors said the 45-tonne wall was pushed over by stored metal which had the weight of six fully-laden lorries.
A director, a manager and two recycling firms deny health and safety offences.
Wayne Hawkeswood and Graham Woodhouse along with Ensco 10101, formerly Shredmet, and its predecessor, Hawkeswood Metal Recycling, are being prosecuted at Birmingham Crown Court by the Health and Safety Executive.
The killed men - four from the Gambia and one from Senegal - had been clearing waste from a storage area in advance of the arrival of scrapped aero engines.
Jurors heard the adjacent bay held 263 tonnes of can-shaped metal briquettes and, 15 minutes after the agency workers began their task, the wall collapsed into their own bay.
Their bodies were recovered several days later.
Opening the case on Friday, prosecutor Pascal Bates said an expert who assessed the site believed rain falling on the briquettes or a gust of wind could have prompted the collapse.
"The prosecution say that whatever straw broke the camel's back is neither here nor there," he added.
"The wall was decidedly unsafe in its state and no one should have been working anywhere near it."
A sixth worker suffered a broken leg, another escaped injury after stepping outside the bay and a supervisor in a mini-digger suffered cuts and bruises.
Ensco 10101 has denied failing to discharge a duty to a person other than an employee in July 2016 and failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees.
Hawkeswood Metal Recycling has pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging it failed in its duty to those not in its employment and a second count relating to the safety of employees.
Mr Hawkeswood, 52, the managing director and Mr Woodhouse, 55, the site operations manager, both of Riverside Works, Trevor Street, Nechells, each pleaded not guilty to four charges under the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act.
The court heard Mr Woodhouse was working on 7 July 2016 while Mr Hawkeswood, who owned both companies, was on the first day of a holiday abroad.
The trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, continues.
