Dudley Council pulls out of Black Country housing plan
- Published
A council has pulled out of a plan aimed at shaping where more than 76,000 homes would be built over 15 years.
The Black Country Plan, which sets out future housing and employment need in the area, was drawn up by four local authorities in the West Midlands.
But Dudley Borough Council has withdrawn from the proposal citing public reaction to proposals to build on green belt land.
"We will therefore look to go it alone," leader Patrick Harley said.
Instead, the authority plans to draw up its own Dudley-specific proposals to set out where developments, such as housing or factories, should be built in the area.
The council said almost 20,800 people across the region had responded to a consultation on the Black Country Plan along with 18,000 who signed petitions.
Mr Harley said the authority had heard the "overwhelming feedback" and would listen to local people when it drew up its own plan.
"A lot of the work we have carried out to date is still very relevant so it is not a matter of starting from scratch," he added.
The leader of Walsall Council, Mike Bird, said he was surprised at Dudley Council's action.
"Dudley's unexpected and unilateral action today goes against our agreed, collaborative approach. We will take time to consider our options," he added.
Local plans have been produced by every local authority as a government requirement to set out how they will grow over the next 15 years, alongside a target from ministers to build 300,000 new homes annually.
The Black Country Plan was first published in draft form in 2021 before publication this year and was due to last until 2039.
The allocation of green belt land for development met opposition in several locations including near Walsall Arboretum and in Dudley.
