Birmingham 2022 bids to capitalise on Commonwealth Games volunteers
- Published
A £40,000 grant has been awarded to create a permanent volunteering scheme in the West Midlands based on the success of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Up to 14,000 people gave up their time to help out at the Birmingham Games.
The Spirit of 2012, born out of the Olympic Games in London, said it had donated the cash to help build on using the volunteer network in the city.
The money will pay for a consultation with organisations to produce recommendations by the end of the year.
"This year is the 10th anniversary of London 2012. As a nation, we're still talking about that summer, with 65% of people saying that the effects are still being felt 10 years on," Ruth Hollis, chief executive of Spirit of 2012 said.
"But there was an opportunity at the time, that many feel was lost, to really capitalise on the spirit of the Games Makers.
"We've learned a lot since then, and together with the organising committee, we are determined not to lose the opportunity we have here for Birmingham and the West Midlands."
The Spirit of 2012 will also work with the Birmingham Games organising committee until the end of the year to share lessons on setting up and sustaining volunteering programmes in other places.
The group cited Hull Volunteers, as a success as it was "still thriving", five years on from Hull UK City of Culture 2017.
Sir David Thompson, chief constable of West Midlands Police and incoming chair of United By 2022, said the Games introduced "a whole new generation of volunteers" and said there were plans for West Midlands Police to develop its own pool, including cadets and special constables.
Leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, said the work would strengthen the legacy of the Games.
"Our volunteers showed the world how generous and helpful the people of our city can be - and those who were a part of the collective have skills, qualities and experience that can now be used for the good of Birmingham in the future," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk