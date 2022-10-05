Wolves fan to walk to Chelsea match for dementia charity
A football fan, who has raised more than £180,000 for charity, is to take on a 125-mile walking challenge to raise money for dementia care.
Wolves supporter Manny Singh Kang, 49, will set off from the Molineux Stadium on Thursday walking to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground.
The father-of-three hopes to complete the walk in time for a match between the two sides on Saturday.
Mr Singh Kang described the challenge as "absolutely bonkers".
The fundraiser is a regional volunteer ambassador for Dementia UK and said he wanted "to give something back".
"Every time I do a challenge I always tell myself it's the last one but it never is," he said.
Mr Singh Kang became a popular feature at Wolves home games when he launched a fundraising initiative called Samosa Saturdays in 2018.
Since then, he, along with friends and family, have served up more than 35,000 samosas, with the money going to charity.
He also ran the London Marathon in 2021 in aid of Dementia UK.
"People are suffering right here, right now and we can do so much more to help," Mr Singh Kang said.
"To my last breath of energy I'll carry on helping them in any way I can."
