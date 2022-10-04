M42 motorway crash leaves man dead and two injured
A man has died in a car crash on the M42 motorway near Sutton Coldfield that left two others hurt.
The passenger died when two cars collided on the northbound carriageway, between the M6 Toll and junction 9, at about 03:30 BST.
The driver of the car was also seriously injured, while the second car's driver was less seriously hurt, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The carriageway remains closed and National Highways has warned of delays.
The link road from the M6 south at junction 4A to the M42 north carriageway at 8 is also closed, the agency added.
National Express bus services in the Water Orton area have also been delayed as a result of the congestion that has built up in the area.
Commuters who use the 28, 67, 71, 77, 77A, X12, X13, X15 services have been advised to allow more time for their journeys.
The #M42 northbound between the #M6Toll and J9 #SuttonColdfield is closed due to a serious collision. @CMPG are on scene and lead the response. The link road from the #M6 south at J4A to the #M42 north at J8 is also closed. Expect delays and please allow extra journey time. pic.twitter.com/QQvCxjGRXP— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) October 4, 2022