Walsall's leather training grant to entice younger workforce
A leather training centre in the West Midlands is to get a £10,000 grant to help train new talent.
The Leather Skills Centre in Walsall is where people can learn how to make saddles synonymous with the town's heritage.
Rob Colbourne, from Walsall Business Support, said the trade had an ageing workforce so it was important to train younger people.
Trainees start a six-week programme before applying for apprenticeships.
"It's an aging workforce and if people want to be upskilled or move into the industry they have to travel maybe as far as London to be able to get that training," Mr Colbourne said.
"So now we have an academy in Walsall to help local people and local companies."
Stu Annikin, saddle director at Albion Saddlemakers, said it was difficult to entice younger people into the trade but having the centre, which opened in 2020, in Walsall made sense.
"To have this in Walsall right now is perfect because we're finding it a lot harder to get young people to get into the trade," he said.
"You've got young kids going to work in offices. Well we're going to try and show them there is something else."
Hannah Scoffham, one of three apprentices at Ideal and WRS Company Ltd which has made thousands of saddles for the Royal Horse Artillery, said it was all handmade and she was proud of the work.
"It's very prestigious and very cool," she said.
She is following in the footsteps of her grandfather who has worked in the leather trade since the 1970s.
