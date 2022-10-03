Driver sought after passenger dies following Birmingham crash
- Published
A driver believed to have fled after a crash which killed a passenger in his car is being sought by police.
A man in his 20s was fatally hurt and died in hospital after the Ford Focus he was in hit a tree in Bournville, Birmingham, at 23:00 BST on Sunday.
Witnesses said another man, believed to be the driver, was picked up in a blue Vauxhall Astra and fled the scene, West Midlands Police said.
Two women, aged 20 and 21, have since been arrested.
Officers are appealing for the driver to hand himself in after the crash in Linden Road.
Insp Stephen Radford, said: "I want to appeal directly to the driver, who fled the scene leaving this man for dead.
"I urge you to come forward and speak to us and help us understand exactly what happened leading to this tragic incident."
He said the force was supporting the dead man's family and asked anyone with dashcam footage to contact detectives.
