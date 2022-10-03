Arrest as Maserati Levante hits Birmingham city centre railings
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a luxury car worth about £70,000 hit railings in Birmingham city centre.
The front of the Maserati Levante was left mangled in the crash on Bristol Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"The driver received minor injuries and was arrested for a positive breath test," West Midlands Police said.
The suspect then failed to provide a sample in custody, the force added.
