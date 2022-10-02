Bus fares frozen until 2025 in West Midlands
Bus fares in the West Midlands will be frozen at their current prices until 2025, the region's mayor said.
A standard day ticket on operators including National Express and Stagecoach will not rise about £4.20, Andy Street announced.
The West Midlands was allocated £87.9m in government funding earlier this year.
The money will be used for plans including lower fares and more buses, Mr Street added.
He said the price freeze would help address the cost of living crisis and the government funding would start to be spent from the beginning of 2023.
"We will be thinking about which routes we subsidise, thinking about how we get that information improved," Mr Street said.
The plans will also see bus services integrated with other forms of transport more effectively, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
David Bradford, managing director of National Express West Midlands said: "If you're an average commuter, you will save £250 next year thanks to these frozen fares."
