Black History Month: Birmingham museums announce events
- Published
Museums across Birmingham have announced a programme of events to celebrate Black History Month.
Running throughout October, the events are aimed at commemorating the history and achievements of black people in the UK.
They include learning about Black Tudors, discovering Handsworth's food history and exhibition about the fight against racism.
The events are all taking place at Birmingham Museums Trust sites.
The programme of events includes:
A Talk About Black Tudor Society with Historian Dr Onyeka Nubia
- When: Wednesday, 19:00 BST until 20:30
- Where: Blakesley Hall, Yardley
Dr Nubia, also a writer and presenter, is set to discuss his research into the history of Black Tudor Society.
"England's history is the histories of everyone who has lived or been connected to these islands. I am looking forward to presenting my work at the talk in Birmingham," Dr Nubia said:
After the talk, visitors can explore Blakesley Hall, one of Birmingham's remaining Tudor houses.
Black Heritage Walks Network tour: Black History is Birmingham
- When: Wednesday, Saturday and 22 October, from 12:00 BST until 13:00 BST
- Where: Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
Starting and ending at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, visitors will go on a guided tour celebrating the untold stories of black history in Birmingham.
The 90-minute tour will be led by Black Heritage Walks Network CIC who have created 10 unique walking tour within Birmingham, showcasing black culture and heritage.
It features an interpretation of the Round Room and travels through a mini-circular walk of Victoria Square and Centenary Square.
The tour will showcase the impact of colonialism, black culture and significant black influences that have made a difference within the city.
Black History Month Festival
- When: Saturday and Sunday
- Where: The Round Room and Industrial Gallery at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
Saturday will feature the first "We Are Birmingham Poetry Jam" organised by We Don't Settle x BMT Poets Corner along with a number of musical and poetry performances programmed by Red Earth Collective.
Sunday will showcase a screening of "The Tower of Dreams" a new documentary by Pogus Caesar about the Tower Ballroom in Edgbaston along with free art workshops and musical performances.
Blacklash: Racism & The Struggle for Self-Defence 'Moments to Movements' - Exhibition Reception & Public Rally
- When: Saturday from 17:30 BST until 21:00 BST
- Where: Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
From the mid-80s and over the next two decades Mukhtar Dar documented the struggles of Asian and African Caribbean communities against racism.
Drawing on his extensive archive of photographic, video, and political ephemera, Blacklash is a multi-disciplinary installation which takes its audience to the heart of the struggle.
On Saturday a public reception and rally "Moments to Movements" will see a reunion of activists from the 1980s with local and national speakers.
For a full list of events, head to the Birmingham Museums website.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk