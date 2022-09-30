Birmingham girl, 10, grabbed by man on her way to school
- Published
A 10-year-old girl has been grabbed by a man as she made her way to school.
The incident happened on 27 September, on the grassy area in Sandy Lane, near Booths Lane, in Perry Barr at 08:15 BST.
Police say the man, who is around 20 years old and was wearing black clothing, grabbed the girl around her waist from behind and attempted to drag her off.
He then fled the scene after the victim kicked and screamed.
West Midlands Police said he was wearing all black clothing as well as a black cap, leather gloves, big black boots, a mesh type mask and was carrying a black rucksack.
The force added that the girl was "understandably shaken," but is safe and is being supported. She has also provided officers with a statement.
Although the force said incidents like this are extremely rare, they have increased patrols in the area and the schools link officer has attended the nearby school to offer reassurance and advice.
They are now appealing for witnesses and continue to look through local CCTV.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk