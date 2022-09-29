Walsall Housing Group workers set to extend strike
About 200 staff at a housing association are set to extend their strike over a pay dispute to next month.
GMB union members at Walsall Housing Group, including maintenance workers, will take part in industrial action on 12, 14, 17, 21, 24 and 28 October.
The group said previously it had worked hard to reduce the impact on tenants after a six-day walk out this month.
It has been contacted for further comment.
The housing association owns and manages about 21,000 homes across Telford, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire and Staffordshire, as well as Walsall.
Administration staff are also included in the industrial action.
'Make ends meet'
The union said its members were "angry" with an offer of a 3.1% raise, given the rate of inflation.
"GMB members don't want to carry on this strike - they want to get a deal as quickly as possible," Justine Jones, GMB organiser, said.
She added: "No matter what the weather, whatever the day, these workers are out there making sure Walsall's houses are in a good state of repair especially during the Covid pandemic- now they need some help to make ends meet."
