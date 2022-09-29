Pythons thrown from moving car in Birmingham
Two snakes have been rescued after being thrown from a moving car in Birmingham.
A driver saw the pair of pythons in a "flimsy" container being hurled from the vehicle on to Newport Road on Sunday, close to a roundabout.
The plastic tub split open as it hit the road, leaving the reptiles "unprotected" and slithering about, said the RSPCA.
It described the act as one of "callous cruelty".
A woman, who was driving behind the vehicle made arrangements for the animals to be contained and taken to a local vet, the animal charity said.
"Surprisingly, given their ordeal, the two snakes were in reasonable condition and looked healthy," said the charity's Fiona Howells.
The animals, each measuring about three feet (1m) long are believed to be about six months old.
"I was really shocked by this incident, Ms Howells said.
"The callous and dangerous way in which these two snakes were just discarded out of the car window was really cruel and totally unacceptable."
Both reptiles have been taken to a specialist facility and will eventually be made available for adoption.
