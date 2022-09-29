Birmingham: Man charged with Richard Hopley murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a stabbing victim found dead in a crashed car.
The body of Richard Hopley, 43, was found on Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST on 22 September.
The accused, Paul Hayles, 63, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court also charged with conspiracy to rob.
Four others have been arrested in connection with the death, said West Midlands Police.
Two men aged 27 and 40 were arrested on suspicion of murder, with the 40-year-old remaining in custody for questioning, police said.
The 27-year-old admitted drugs charges and was awaiting sentencing, the force added.
A 24-year-old woman and man aged 38 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released pending further investigation.
Mr Hopley's parents had previously said they were"absolutely heartbroken and devastated" about losing their only child.
Mr Hayles is next set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
