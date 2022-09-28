Birmingham roads to close for Conservative Party conference
A number of roads in Birmingham will be closed for the Conservative Party conference.
Police said a major security operation has begun this week ahead of the start of the event on Sunday.
More than 11,000 delegates are expected in the city for the conference which will take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Hyatt hotel and other venues.
Armed police will be among extra officers deployed around the ICC.
West Midlands Police said several routes would be shut to traffic during the event which runs until 5 October:
- Broad Street, between Gas Street and Paradise Circus, closed from Wednesday until 6 October.
- Cambridge Street, between Civic Close and Brindley Drive, and Bridge Street closed from Wednesday until 6 October.
The force said nearby residents and businesses were sent a letter which explained how they would be affected by the security operation.
It also reminded drivers to allow extra time for their journey if they travel into the city centre.
Ch Supt Phil Dolby said the closures were a precaution and "there has been no specific intelligence received relating to a threat to the conference".
"Members of the public are our eyes and ears on the ground in the city and I'd remind anyone who sees anything suspicious or that causes concern to speak to one of our officers or call 101 as soon as possible," he added.
