Man remains in custody in Sparkbrook murder probe
- Published
A man remains in custody while four others have been released in a murder inquiry after a man was stabbed on a Birmingham street.
The victim was found with stab wounds on Stratford Road, at its junction with Priestley Road, in the Sparkbrook area at about 00:50 BST on Monday.
The man, believed aged in his 40s, died in hospital a short time later.
Police said three of the men arrested were released under investigation and one was released without charge.
A 45-year-old man remained in custody, a spokesman for the force said.
The force appealed for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.
