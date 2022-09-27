EuroMillions: Retired Birmingham teacher scoops £3.6m jackpot
A retired teacher from Birmingham says she is "still in shock" after scooping £3.6m in a EuroMillions draw.
Celeste Coles said she was planning to spend some of her winnings on "bucket list dream" adventures as well as taking care of her family.
Ms Coles, who matched five numbers plus one Lucky Star number, said she had "a glass of water and a sit down" after checking her winning lucky dip numbers.
"I've always been a pretty calm person, there was no whooping," she said.
"Now I think about it, I was probably in shock and I still am! You never think it will really happen to you."
The 69-year-old, who was born in Barbados, said she immediately shared news of the 12 July draw with her two "amazing" daughters.
"Rachel is my oldest daughter and she has Down's syndrome, and her younger sister is Nicola," she said.
"The biggest thing for me is knowing that I now have financial security and that my girls will have a more comfortable life - especially Rachel. Bringing up a child with Down's syndrome has been challenging at times but also rewarding."
"I've always worked hard and now have a comfortable life, so there is nothing that I really want as such although I wouldn't mind a holiday home in Spain, something I never thought would have been possible," she explained.
Trips to Rio, Chile, Brazil and Argentina were also "definitely on the cards", she added.
"I'd also like to go on a train trip through the Rocky Mountains - that's a real bucket list dream that I can now hopefully tick off in the not too distant future."
