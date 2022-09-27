Harry Moseley: Charity in his memory raises £3m
A charity set up in memory of a young cancer patient who helped others by selling homemade bracelets has raised more than £3m.
Harry Moseley was called an inspiration by Cancer Research UK after his death from a brain tumour in 2011.
The 11-year-old from Birmingham, who became well-known on social media, had made £750,000 for the cause.
His mother turned the Help Harry Help Others project into its own charity, which is marking its 10th anniversary.
"I think he would be as proud as punch," said Georgie Moseley of the achievements.
"The charity's run with its heart before its head, but I think that's what makes us quite special."
Ms Moseley said she had wanted to help other families with support in areas outside of treatment.
The charity set up a drop-in cancer support centre in Birmingham for children and adults which has helped about 1,000 people.
"Harry raised over £750,000 in the last two years of his life. He just didn't give up, [he was] just selfless," his mother said.
He began making beaded bracelets to raise funds for Cancer Research after a friend he met at QE Hospital, Birmingham, became extremely ill.
John Hughes, who used the drop-in centre after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, said it provided emotional and financial support.
"There's been times when I didn't even have the money for food, let alone bills and Georgie and the team have scraped a bit of money together for me. They've been absolutely priceless," he said.
Ms Moseley's vision is to open more centres to continue her son's legacy.
A "light in the dark" event was held on Monday to mark the charity's first decade in which supporters wore illuminous bracelets and some venues were specially lit, including the exterior of Birmingham Library which was bathed in blue.
