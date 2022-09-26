Outcry as Birmingham Commonwealth Games bull moved to pastures new
Images showing the mechanical Birmingham Bull on derelict land after being removed from the city centre have sparked an online outcry.
The 10m-high sculpture was a star of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in July.
It was removed from Centenary Square on Thursday and is currently in a car park off Great Tindal Street.
Birmingham City Council has promised the bull will return to the public after some restoration work.
It came as people on social media complained the bull was "feeling very lonely, sad and unloved" after being "dumped".
Fans of the Brummie bovine of bolts said its relocation was a "disgrace" and called for more information about where the bull was heading next.
"We all love the bull, he's had a very busy summer," deputy council leader Brigid Jones told the BBC's Politics Midlands programme.
"He's gone away for a little bit of TLC but he will be coming back.
"He's having a little bit of repairs, a little bit of restoration, we want him looking his best for the public."
It was moved on Thursday ahead of Birmingham Pride celebrations.
The council is yet to announce where the bull's permanent home will be but Ms Jones promised "it will be somewhere good".
The sculpture, which was originally due to be dismantled after the Games, was given a stay of execution following an online petition which garnered thousands of signatures.
It remained on display outside Birmingham Library, however the council said it could not be left outside once summer ended.
