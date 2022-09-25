Metchley lane murder probe: Victim named as Richard Hopley
- Published
A man found stabbed in a crashed car has been named as Richard Hopley.
Mr Hopley, 43, was found dead in a car on Metchley Lane, Birmingham, near the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, just after 15:00 BST on 22 September.
His parents have said they are "absolutely heartbroken and devastated" about losing their only child.
Police said they are still trying to trace a man seen leaving the scene of the collision.
"He is described as an Asian male and wearing a white sweatshirt and white tracksuit bottoms," Det Insp Jim Mahon, from West Midlands Police said.
In a statement, his parents said he was "a much loved son and only child, dearly loved by his mum and dad".
Police thanked the public for their assistance with their investigations and their patience as roads were sealed off while the scene was examined.
"We've had a great response from people in the area for which we are grateful and I continue to urge anyone who saw anything to contact us," Det Insp Mahon said.
"We are working through the evidence to produce a timeline of events leading up to the collision of the car Richard was travelling in and a stationary vehicle."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk