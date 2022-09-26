'Disappointing' delay to Walsall hospice reopening
The reopening of a children's hospice in Walsall has been delayed due to a shortage of building materials.
Acorns Children's Hospice said the facility is now set to reopen by February 2023 rather than December of this year.
Contractors working on the refurbishment said a global supply chain issue had affected some of the materials needed for the project.
Acorns director of care Emma Aspinall said the delay was "disappointing".
Improvements at the facility include upgrading children's 10 bedrooms and creating a new purpose-built arts and crafts room.
Some services will continue to be provided by St Giles Hospice in Lichfield giving children and families ongoing access to their Whittington hospice.
"The Walsall hospice is much-loved by hundreds of local children, helping families create many precious memories together," said Ms Aspinall.
"We will continue to ensure families get the care they need whilst we wait for the hospice to be ready; through our partners in the community and the Acorns outreach team who have been delivering care in family homes."
Bosses said the delay would not affect fundraising efforts and that they would continue to raise money through the Room To Grow appeal which was launched in February.
The appeal aims to collect £750,000 to upgrade facilities and modernise the hospice.
