Incarace Ltd fined after motorsport sponsor dies in Birmingham
A company has been fined £50,000 after a man died when he was hit by a recovery vehicle at a stock-car event.
A sponsor, Colin North, 60, died at the scene at Birmingham Wheels Raceway on 16 November 2019.
He had been there to present trophies for his employer, Teng Tools.
Organiser Incarace Ltd, from Aldershot, Hampshire, admitted health and safety offences and has also been ordered to pay costs of £20,000.
Guilty pleas by the firm, which was sentenced at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Friday, were taken into account.
Mr North died at the scene in Bordesley Green from multiple injuries.
