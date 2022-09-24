High-Vis festival supports grassroot creatives in Digbeth
A festival celebrating street art and grassroot creatives has returned to Birmingham for its fifth year.
High-Vis Street Art and Culture Festival, a free open-air event at Digbeth's Tea Works, was being held on Saturday.
It aims to celebrate street culture - graffiti art to skateboarding, live music, breakdancing and street food.
Co-founder David Brown said it "prides itself on being a celebration of street art that's for artists, by artists".
The festival is supported by The Big Fang Collective, founders of the crazy golf experience, Golf Fang.
"We wanted to give something back to the Digbeth area and support a community based collective that aligns with our core values whilst also investing in creativity at its grassroots," said Euan Stubbs from the collective.
Mr Stubbs added they had "worked with local graffiti and street artists to authentically bring the venue to life".
The line-up this year has a focus on providing a platform for female street and graffiti artists from across the city and beyond.
It includes street artists Zooki, Annatomix, Tempo33, Title, Void and many more.
Red Bull UK has also been hosting a skate competition as part of the festival.
