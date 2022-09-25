Community heroes recognised for work across the Midlands in lockdown
A funeral celebrant who has supported hundreds of bereaved parents has been recognised by the BBC's Make a Difference awards.
Sharon Weaver, who won the award for best volunteer, has conducted hundreds of funerals for babies and mentors other celebrants.
Run by BBC WM the awards highlighted community heroes during the pandemic.
The 32 finalists across eight categories were invited to celebrate with the winners at a Birmingham event.
Ms Weaver said being nominated was 'fantastic and unbelievable'.
The charity work of Dave Heeley saw him claim the prize in the fundraising category.
Widely known as Blind Dave the runner has raised millions of pounds for charity through a series of physical challenges.
Best community group went to Ladies Fighting Breast Cancer.
The group created a "hug in a bag" which included essential items for cancer patients who were alone due to Covid restrictions.
Pam Beale was recognised for her environmental work running the Lichfield Repair & Share Café.
Melanie Griffin was named as best key worker for her work in suicide prevention.
After her sister took her own life in 2011, Ms Griffin set up her own support group to help others.
Kiran Sahota was recognised as best carer, she has dedicated her life to caring for those in her family while working full time.
Best neighbour went to Trevor McIntosh, he set up his own support group in Birmingham during lockdown and helped promote an Afro-Caribbean food bank.
The Reverend Alex French was the winner from the Together category, he was nominated for his work in the community including coffee mornings, community groups and chat events.
Patrick Hart, executive editor at BBC Radio WM said: "This is an amazing initiative that really captures the rich diversity of the West Midlands and showcases the positive and inspiring stories from our communities."