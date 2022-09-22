Handsworth stabbing: Victim named as Andrew Gardner
A man who died after being stabbed in Birmingham has been named by police.
Andrew Gardner, 41, was found on Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city just after 19:15 BST on Sunday, and died a short while later in hospital, police said.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Gardner's family said his passing would "leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts".
A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place later this week.
