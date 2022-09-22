Birmingham hospital facing criminal inquiry rated inadequate
- Published
A hospital which is facing a criminal inquiry has been rated inadequate.
The Priory Hospital Woodbourne in Birmingham was inspected in May, following a coroner's criticism after a patient who absconded was killed.
Since then, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said it received "information of concern" and the rating has been suspended while another inspection takes place.
The hospital said it acted "swiftly and responsively" to concerns raised.
The May inspection was in relation to patient Matthew Caseby, who absconded from the hospital by climbing a fence in September 2020.
During the inquest the jury ruled he was left "inappropriately unattended" for several minutes before he climbed over a 2.3m (6.5ft)-high courtyard fence.
The coroner highlighted five areas of concern impacting on the safe care of patients at the hospital, which treats people with mental health conditions, and contributing to Mr Caseby's death.
"Inappropriately unattended"
These were record keeping, record keeping quality, risk assessments, serious incidents and the security of the courtyard fences.
During the May inspection all wards were visited to gain assurance that these concerns had been addressed, the CQC said.
Following the inspection, the overall rating for the service dropped from good to inadequate.
Since then, the CQC said it had received "information of concern" unrelated to Mr Caseby's case and that it had carried out a further inspection in August. The hospital's rating has been suspended until the results of this inspection are known.
Craig Howarth, CQC head of hospital inspections for mental health and community mental health services, said: "When inspectors visited Woodbourne Priory Hospital [in May] it was concerning that the management team had not fully responded to information from the coroner's inquiry.
"Following our inspection, the provider now knows what issues must be addressed as a matter of urgency to keep people safe."
Several issues had been addressed by the hospital, the CQC added.
The hospital said: "We are confident in the additional, comprehensive work undertaken to implement new patient safety processes and enhance existing ones."
While the hospital was rated inadequate for safety and well-led, they were rated good for effectiveness, caring and responses to people's needs.
"Patient safety remains our overriding priority," the hospital said.
In June, a criminal investigation into the death of Mr Caseby was also launched. This is ongoing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk