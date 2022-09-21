Man arrested after protest at Hindu temple in Smethwick
- Published
A man has been arrested following a protest at the gates of a Hindu temple.
About 100 people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Tuesday evening.
Fireworks and missiles were reportedly thrown in the direction of police, however no injuries were reported. An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.
West Midlands Police said it was aware of a planned protest over an event at the Hindu Cultural Resource Centre.
The event had been cancelled and the speaker involved was no longer staying in the UK, police added.
By about 19:30 BST, a large section of the group on Spon Lane had dispersed.
Police have said they will continue to monitor the situation locally and across the region.
It follows unrest in Leicester over the weekend involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.
