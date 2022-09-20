Man dies after stabbing in Handsworth, Birmingham
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to Alexandra Road in the Handsworth area of the city at about 19:30 BST on Sunday.
The 41-year-old was taken to hospital where he died a short while later, West Midlands Police said.
A murder investigation has been launched by the force and witnesses have been urged to come forward.
A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place later this week, say police.
No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.