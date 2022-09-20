Birmingham teacher used Snapchat to groom students
A former teacher used social media platform Snapchat to groom female students online, police said.
Muhammad Taimoor of Richmond Road, Birmingham, was jailed for three years on 13 September after admitting 11 counts of sexual assault at the city's crown court in July.
He enticed the girls by letting them skip lessons and spend time on their phones in class, police said.
West Midlands Police branded his crimes "an appalling abuse of trust".
"Taimoor essentially groomed and sexually assaulted a number of his female students on and off school premises," training Det Const Megan Davies said.
He also joined a Snapchat group, which he used to sexually communicate with the students between January and May.
'Young and vulnerable'
Two of the students reported Taimoor's actions to staff at the school on 9 May and he was arrested and charged five days later.
Police said officers worked to safeguard the girls while he was questioned.
"This will have long lasting and scarring effects on the girls, who are young and vulnerable," Det Const Davies said.
Taimoor, 29, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a fourth girl. The denied charges were accepted by the prosecution and will remain on file.
At Birmingham Crown Court, Taimoor was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
