Birmingham's Commonwealth bull to leave Centenary Square
A huge mechanical bull that starred in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony is to be removed from its central Birmingham location.
Thousands have visited the 10m-high sculpture since it was placed on display in Centenary Square in July.
The bull was given a reprieve to stay until September after thousands signed a petition to stop it being dismantled.
Birmingham 2022 said advanced talks were being held with a local venue so it could have a permanent home.
Thursday will be the last chance to see the 2.5-tonne creation in its current place, ahead of Birmingham Pride celebrations.
The bull took a special effects team of 60 five months to build.
It wowed visitors to Centenary Square during the games with regular animated displays, which included smoke and flashing red eyes.
While its head, legs and tail can be manoeuvred by a crew of puppeteers and technicians, since the games ended it has remained on display as a static piece of art.
Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward confirmed in August an indoor home would be found for it, since a dense foam outer skin makes the sculpture vulnerable to colder weather.
Creator Mike Kelt, from Artem, has previously said finding a new site for the giant structure "probably means a very large headache".
Birmingham 2022 said Commonwealth Games organisers had "reassured the public that they are in advanced discussions with a local venue" so it could "have a permanent home and will remain as a free-to-view attraction".
It added plans were being finalised and organisers confirmed they hoped to announce more in the coming weeks "once a full feasibility study and safety report is completed".
Birmingham 2022's chief creative officer Martin Green said: "Raging Bull was a delight to work with. Dependable, sturdy, and really quite stoic in his task."
Mark Starr, who set up the @Brummiebull Twitter account to campaign for the sculpture to stay in the city permanently, has previously said decision-makers were remaining tight-lipped about plans, despite his "fishing".
"My preferred location is perhaps when Curzon Street Station is built, then it could go there to welcome people to Birmingham," he said.
"But I've not had any feedback from anyone who is in the know."
