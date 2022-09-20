Birmingham shop fire: Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze
- Published
About 80 firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a shop in Birmingham.
Twelve fire engines were sent to the Zeenat Supermarket in Alum Rock Road, Saltley, at about 18:35 BST on Monday.
Five smaller brigade response vehicles were also sent and it took about two-and-a-half hours for crews to get the fire under control.
Investigations into the cause of the fire have started, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Roads remained closed on Tuesday morning, but the fire service said it had reduced the number of fire engines at the scene to four.
It said work continued to cool down the building and water had been sprayed on it throughout the night.
The fire service said it had no reports of injuries.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk