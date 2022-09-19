Queen's funeral: West Midlands communities gather to watch ceremony
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered in Birmingham and the Black Country to watch the Queen's state funeral.
In Birmingham's Centenary Square, about 300 people congregated to watch the broadcast on a large screen put up by the city council.
About 200 people also gathered in Wolverhampton's Queen Square, with people telling the BBC they felt they needed to mark the day together.
The Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey ended with a two-minute silence.
"We felt we needed to be here with others," said the Leel family, who joined others in Wolverhampton.
"It's important that we celebrate and commiserate at the same time for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Wolverhampton city councillor Stephen Simkins.
"We've provided a big screen to give the opportunity for all residents across the city to come together to pay our due respects."
Coverage of the day continues on the big screens until 17:00 BST.
Margaret and Andrew Smith, who now live in Northamptonshire, had returned to their hometown of Birmingham to mark their wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Mrs Smith recalled how she used to cook for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and she has once cooked for King Charles III when he came to visit.
They had sardines on toast.
"She's like our grandmother, she's always been there," she said. "I can remember being about three and being taken to the coronation at my nan's house and having a street party."
Sharron and Nicola Quinn travelled to Birmingham from Walsall to watch the broadcast.
They wanted to mark the day with others, but "trying to get to London was a bit too difficult for us this weekend," said Sharron.
"It's one of those days you look back on, it's quite nice to share that moment with people," added Nicola.
Transport operators in the region are also marking the Queen's funeral.
Silences will be observed at Birmingham New Street station and West Midlands Metro, which operates the tram network between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
Services on the trams were halted for two minutes at 11:55. In a statement, the company said the Queen would be "sorely missed".
Many people from West Midlands decided to travel to London to pay their respects to the Queen.
Among them was 27-year-old Nicole Stanyard, who was celebrating her birthday.
She watched the funeral with her husband near the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.
"I had to come," she said. "I came yesterday and stayed overnight. I wanted to get in the queue but couldn't so we went to Green Park and laid some flowers and came here this morning.
"I just love the royal family, everything about them. I just think she's amazing, the Queen, everything she's done, giving up her life."
Yvonne Abtoy was in Hyde Park after travelling down from Yardley.
Despite never having met the Queen, she said she felt it was important "to pay our respects".
"It's something we're not going to see again in our lifetime," she added.