Queen Elizabeth II: West Midlands services of thanksgiving
Churches in the West Midlands region will hold special services on Sunday, a day before the Queen's state funeral.
Services of commemoration and thanksgiving are to take place, involving council representatives.
Gatherings have also been organised for the national moment of reflection at 20:00 BST.
The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11:00 before a committal service later at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Birmingham and the Black Country
Birmingham's St Philip's Cathedral has previously said it had amended its normal pattern of services in order to be open for people of all faiths from across the city and region to mourn the Queen's death.
On Sunday, its schedule includes Choral Evensong at 15:30, when all are welcome to come and reflect, and at 19:59 there will be prayers followed by a minute's silence outside in Cathedral Square, weather permitting.
Elsewhere, St Matthew's Walsall will hold a memorial service for the Queen at 17:00.
Other services include one to commemorate the death of the monarch, attended by the mayor of Solihull Ken Meeson and other councillors, at St Alphege Church, in Solihull, at 17:00.
Coventry and Warwickshire
A civic service is to be held to give thanks for the Queen's life, inside Coventry Cathedral at 16:00 on Sunday, with members of the public welcome to attend.
Guests will include the monarch's representative in the West Midlands, Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands John Crabtree, Lord Mayor of Coventry Kevin Maton and representatives from the emergency services and armed forces.
Services of commemoration and thanksgiving for the Queen include one at Collegiate Church of St Mary's, in Warwick, at 14:30 and another in St Mark's Church, Leamington Spa, at 16:00.
Shropshire
Up to 500 people are expected to attend a service of thanksgiving in Shrewsbury Abbey on Sunday at 18:00.
The service is for the whole of the ceremonial county of Shropshire, including Telford and Wrekin, and representatives have been invited from councils, education, military and emergency services, faith groups, charities and businesses.
The service is open for anyone, but seating is limited and available on a first come first served basis, the abbey said.
Telford's mayor Raj Mehta will lead the borough in a moment of reflection for the Queen in Southwater at 20:00.
Staffordshire
Residents are invited to join civic leaders at the Stoke-on-Trent commemoration service at Stoke Minster at 18:30 on Sunday.
A short, formal procession with civic leaders will take place from Stoke Town Hall to Stoke Minster at 18:25 BST.
Following the service, the procession will return to the town hall, ahead of the national moment of reflection to be observed at Stoke Cenotaph at 20:00.
At Lichfield Cathedral, a service of commemoration will take place at 15:30.
A vigil in honour of the Queen is to be held at 20:00, as the national moment of reflection will be observed outside the west front of the cathedral.
Candles will be lit, prayers will be offered and a bell will toll 96 times in remembrance of the monarch.
Other events include a special community service at Holy Trinity, Eccleshall, at 16:00.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
A service of commemoration "in thanksgiving to God for the life and reign" of the Queen is to take place in Hereford Cathedral at 15:30 BST.
Worcester Cathedral said people were invited to attend a service of thanksgiving for her life at 16:00.
Its cathedral bells will be rung fully muffled prior to the Eucharist at 10:30 and before the service of thanksgiving. This is only performed for the death of a monarch.