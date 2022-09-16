Queen Elizabeth II: West Midlands big screens to show funeral
Towns and cities across the West Midlands have announced plans to show the Queen's funeral on big screens.
It will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday at 11:00 BST before a committal service later at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
A two-minute silence is being observed across the nation at midday.
About 2,000 guests are expected to attend the service which will also be broadcast on BBC One and BBC News, and steamed on BBC iPlayer.
For those who want to come together to mark the occasion, there are a number of places that will be showing the service.
Birmingham and the Black Country
In Birmingham, the funeral of the Queen will be broadcast on a large screen in Centenary Square.
The screen will go live shortly before 11:00 and the broadcast will conclude at approximately 17:00.
No seating, refreshments or other services will be available on-site, so the council has urged anyone planning to attend to come prepared.
The Core Theatre in Solihull town centre has also announced it will be showing the funeral. It is free, but tickets are subject to availability.
In Wolverhampton, people can watch the service on a screen in Queen Square.
The broadcast will start at 09:00 until 17:00 and a book of condolence will be at Wolverhampton Art Gallery from 08:30.
In Walsall town centre, a screen is being erected at St Matthew's Church, while in West Bromwich, people are invited to gather near the bandstand in Dartmouth Park where a screen will show the service.
A number of pubs have announced they will screen the event including:
- The Sandwell, West Bromwich High Street
- Harborne Stores, Harborne High Street
- The Farthings, Castle Bromwich
- The Station, Kings Heath
- The Registry, Walsall
Coventry and Warwickshire
In Coventry city centre, the funeral service will be shown on a big screen in University Square from 10:00.
Coventry City Council said some seating would be provided and people were welcomed to bring their own as well as refreshments.
The Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon will also be screening the funeral as will the Albany Theatre in Earlsdon.
Shropshire
Meole Brace Church is going to be open on Monday for the Queen's funeral.
The service will be shown on three big screens in the church and refreshments will be available. People are welcome from 10:15.
In Shifnal, St Andrew's Church also plans to show live coverage from 11:00.
Staffordshire
Staffordshire University has announced it will be live streaming the funeral from The Gallery in The Catalyst Hall on the Leek Road site in Stoke-on-Trent, from 10:30.
Visitors to Lichfield Cathedral will be welcome to offer prayers and light a candle before the funeral is shown on a big screen from 11:00.
The Wellington Pub in Lichfield will be open from 10:30 and has said people are welcome to come along.
The Armitage Royal British Legion Club in Rugeley will also be open to the public to watch the service. Tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits will be available.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
Real Ale Tavern, in Bewdley, will be open to the public from 10:00 to live stream the state funeral. The bar service will cease at 10:45 until 12:15 as a mark of respect.
In Worcester, the Alma Tavern on Droitwich Road is inviting people to watch the service. It will also be serving refreshments.
Bottles Worcester said it would be staying open to allow members of the public to watch the funeral together and share their respects.
There will also be a community screening at Parkside in Bromsgrove.
Vue cinemas in Leamington Spa, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Redditch and Worcester have announced they will also be showing the funeral on Monday for free.