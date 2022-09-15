Crews remain at scene after major fire at Birmingham wedding venue
- Published
Firefighters remain at the scene of a major blaze that broke out at a wedding venue on Wednesday evening.
At the fire's height, 15 engines and more than 100 firefighters were at New Bingley Hall in Hockley Circus, Birmingham.
The blaze started at about 16:20 BST, with crews tackling the flames throughout the night.
West Midlands Fire Service said the situation was under control and its operations had been scaled down.
But it added that about 35 firefighters remained on site.
Roads in the area, including Goode Avenue, Whitmore Street and The Crescent, remain closed, said the fire service, urging people to avoid the area.
New Bingley Hall hosts weddings and other private functions, including formal events.
"The damage is quite extensive to the roof," said fire service area commander Alex Shapland.
"[To] the internal, there will be a lot of smoke damage, but at this point there isn't much fire damage to the internal rooms of the banqueting hall.
"Nobody was hurt, only four people were working there, no members of the public, they managed to get themselves out really quickly and raised the alarm."
It is not yet known what caused the fire, however the fire service said it was centred within the insulation of the roof space.
Fire officers told the BBC the blaze could be linked to ongoing maintenance work at the site.
