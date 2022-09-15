Wolverhampton: Condolence books for Queen open to public
Books of condolence have opened at four locations in Wolverhampton for residents wishing to remember the Queen, the council says.
The Civic Centre, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, Tettenhall Library and Wednesfield Library are open to members of the public until Sunday.
In the city centre, floral tributes can be left at the Cenotaph in St Peter's Square.
Monday's funeral will be played on a screen in Queen Square from 09:00 BST.
Ian Brookfield, council leader, said: "I was honoured to be able to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the people of Wolverhampton, and I would encourage my fellow residents to do so too."
Once the period of mourning is over, the books will be bound and stored at Wolverhampton City Archives as a record.
The council says other locations people can leave flowers include the Memorial Garden, off Oxford Street in Bilston; the Garden of Remembrance, Church Street, in Wednesfield; and St Michael and All Angels Church, Church Road, in Tettenhall.