Alton Towers among West Midlands attractions to close for Queen's funeral
- Published
Attractions across the West Midlands including Alton Towers and West Midlands Safari Park will shut on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
King Charles III approved a bank holiday across the UK for the day of his mother's funeral on Monday.
Stores including Aldi, John Lewis and Lidl have also said they will be shut.
Alton Towers said it would reopen on Tuesday after allowing staff and guests to pay their respects.
Dudley Zoo, Coventry Transport Museum, Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World in Telford and The Black Country Living Museum are among the attractions to confirm they will close on the day.
West Midlands Safari Park, in Worcestershire, said in a post on Facebook it wanted to "do the best for our staff and guests on this sad occasion".
The Birmingham Museums Trust said all its sites, including the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, would be closed to visitors on Monday.
No performances will be held by the Royal Shakespeare Company on the day but the group said the Royal Shakespeare Theatre will be open for visitors to watch a live screening of the funeral.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said all its services would be "in darkness" on Monday and a performance of "Michael Starring Ben" has been rescheduled.
The New Vic Theatre in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, said its performance of "Marvellous" on the day has been cancelled.
Many of the attractions said staff would be contacting people who had pre-booked tickets.
Venues closing on 19 September include:
Birmingham and the Black Country
- Birmingham Museums Trust's nine sites
- The Black Country Living Museum
- Dudley Zoo
- Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham
- The National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull
- Wild Zoological Park, Halfpenny Green
- Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Coventry and Warwickshire
- Coventry Transport Museum
- Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry
- Kenilworth Castle
- The MAD (Mechanical Art & Design) Museum, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Royal Shakespeare Theatre
- Shakespeare's Family Homes and the Reading Room, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Warwick Castle
Herefordshire and Worcestershire
- Forge Mill Needle Museum, Redditch
- Museum of Cider, Hereford
- Severn Valley Railway's two pubs, in Bridgnorth and Kidderminster
- West Midlands Safari Park
Shropshire
- Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, Telford
- Shrewsbury Prison
- Stokesay Castle
Staffordshire
- Alton Towers
- Drayton Manor Resort's Theme Park, Tamworth
- New Vic Theatre
- Trentham Monkey Forest
- Waterworld, Stoke-on-Trent