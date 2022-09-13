Birmingham's Commonwealth Games 'a monument to the Queen'
The success of the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games would stand "as a monument" to the Queen, a royal representative said.
Lord Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, said the Queen was "someone who always brought people together... and what the Games delivered".
"You couldn't introduce her to enough people," he added.
He will be attending the Queen's state funeral on 19 September.
"The Games brought so many of our communities together as one," Mr Crabtree said. "It was a special event, and that's an absolute monument to Her Majesty."
He described how he first met the Queen in 1998 at a fundraiser for Birmingham Children's Hospital.
"My one real memory is of someone with just great professionalism, great dedication and always always really keen to meet people."
Their last encounter was at the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace, where he was joined by pupils from four Birmingham primary schools.
"After we'd done the formalities with the baton and sent it on its way, I explained to her who these children were, and her face lit up with a beaming smile and immediately she started talking to all the children," Mr Crabtree said.
"That's my memory of her. Warmth, diligence, dedication," he told BBC Radio WM.
He was accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Maureen Cornish, in signing a book of condolence in the city.
"There will be plenty of opportunity for reflection and plenty of opportunity to express our thanks and gratitude," he said.
"I think we'll see a seamless transition, a King who will follow in the footsteps of his mother, and King who will dedicate his time and his duty to the citizens of Great Britain."