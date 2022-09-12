Sikhs in Wolverhampton gather to mourn Queen in special ceremony
About 200 people gathered for prayers and to share their memories at a Sikh temple following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prayers lasted for two days at Guru Teg Bahadur Gurdwara in Wolverhampton.
The Sikh holy scripture was recited in a special ceremony over the weekend and a langar meal was shared.
The Gurdwara said it was reflecting on the Queen's achievements, her role as head of the Church of England and her respect for other religions.
The chair of the trust in the Gurdwara, Surjit Singh Uppal, said the Sikh community was grieving.
"I believe the Sikh community in this country are part of the family of the nation," he said.
"We are grieving for her, same as the rest of the country, and this is the message we would like to tell the British people that we are part of you."
Mr Uppal has lived in the UK since 1961 and remembers listening to the Queen's coronation on the radio in 1953 as a child in Kenya.
Following two meetings with her, at St James's Palace and at a garden party, he said she was "only small stature, but you feel scared".
"As soon as she comes and sort of shakes your hand, gives you the smile... [it] completely disarms you and you feel absolutely at home."
Gurdeep Singh Aulakh, from the Gurdwara, said the Queen was "deeply" devoted.
"Being head of [the] Church of England was not an easy task for somebody who needs to balance the other faiths," he said.
"All I can say is obviously from myself, from family, congregation, friends, we really want to send the heartfelt condolence to the Royal Family."
