Jamaican chef had 'vivid' memory of meeting Queen in 1953
A woman from Jamaica said she was so impressed by the Queen when she visited the island in 1953, it inspired her to pursue her hope of moving to the UK.
Albertha Brissett had been head chef at the hotel where the Royal party stayed and was invited to meet the Queen after impressing with her cooking.
Her daughter Yvonne Brissett said they spoke about Jamaica, food and fashion.
Ms Brissett said up until her death in January her mother often spoke about how beautiful the Queen was.
She said her mother's memory was "so vivid", adding she talked about it in the weeks before she died.
Albertha described the young Queen as "so pretty, the pictures, the videos just don't do her any justice", her daughter said.
"My mum didn't give out compliments that easily."
Ms Brissett described her mother as a "very talented, very creative, dressmaker and cook" and as head chef she personally cooked for the then 25-year-old Queen.
But it was a surprise when Albertha was summoned to meet her.
Ms Brissett said: "They spoke about the food and different dishes and the culture and the Caribbean."
Albertha, who was just 21 at the time, also loved fashion and "always liked the way the Queen dressed".
After making a comment about the Queen's outfit the young pair had another conversation about fashion, Ms Brissett said.
She described the Queen as engaging, down-to-earth and friendly and Ms Brissett said her mother "was so surprised the Queen spent so much time talking to her".
Ms Brissett said her mother had already been considering moving to the UK, but the Royal visit made up her mind and in 1964 she moved to Gloucester, to live with her husband.
She never met the Queen again, but said she always had a "deep respect" for her.
