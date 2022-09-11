Queen Elizabeth II: Birmingham faith leaders pay tribute

Rabbi Yossi Jacob
Rabbi Yossi Jacob was among the members of Birmingham's Faith Leaders Group who met on Friday

The greatest tribute to the Queen has been the way her death has brought people together, a Jewish community leader has said.

Rabbi Yossi Jacobs was one of more than a dozen representatives of different faiths who came together at the city's peace garden to mark the Queen's life.

They sowed seeds in her memory.

The Chief Minister of Birmingham Hebrew Congregation said people of "all ages, all backgrounds" had come together "to share their grief".

Mohammed Afzal, representing Muslims on the Birmingham Faith Leaders Group, described the Queen as a "beacon of stability" and said her death had shocked the community.

"She served all her life for this country, which is multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-faith," he said.

"We prayed for her on Friday and will also remember her this week."

The group sowed seeds in memory of the Queen

Georgina Byrne, a Queen's Chaplain and tutor at Queen's Theological College in Edgbaston, told BBC WM while Christian faith was "very much part" of the Queen's life, she presented it in a "natural" way that was accessible to all.

"She was one of our best advocates, our best evangelists. It wasn't churchy, it was very straightforward," she said.

"If you were a person of faith it resonated... but if you were not, it wouldn't have been offensive or a stumbling block.

"Or if you were a person of another faith, it was wise enough and generous to include you too. There was a real gift there that was often overlooked."

